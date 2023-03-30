United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.09. 285,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

