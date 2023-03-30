Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULBI remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

