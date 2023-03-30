UBS Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $96.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

