UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €41.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €42.36 ($45.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.29. Bechtle has a one year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a one year high of €53.90 ($57.96).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

