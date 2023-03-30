UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.67 and last traded at $205.67. Approximately 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.65.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIHD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.