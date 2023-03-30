Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLVW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,187 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

