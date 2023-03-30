Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

