Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Tullow Oil
