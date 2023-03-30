TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.60. TSR shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,258 shares trading hands.
TSR Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.74%.
Institutional Trading of TSR
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.