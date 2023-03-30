TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.60. TSR shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,258 shares trading hands.

TSR Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

