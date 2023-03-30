TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 553,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,026. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

