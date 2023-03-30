TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 9,795,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

