TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.27. 382,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.