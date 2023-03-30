TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $207.12. 226,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,856. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

