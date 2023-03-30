TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.36. 1,693,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

