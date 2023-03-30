TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,706 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

