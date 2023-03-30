Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.90

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.90 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.03). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.74. The firm has a market cap of £32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 763.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Stories

