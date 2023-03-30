Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 563,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 380,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.90%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

