Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVI. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TRVI remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 61,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.