Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 44,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,101. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -65.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Treasury Wine Estates

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.