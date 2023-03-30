Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 233,655 shares traded.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

