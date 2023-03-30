Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 122,429 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

