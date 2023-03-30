Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 588,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

