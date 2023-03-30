Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,506 Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99.

About Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

