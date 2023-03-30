Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.58 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

