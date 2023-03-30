Traders Buy Large Volume of Annaly Capital Management Call Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average daily volume of 12,808 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,171. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

