Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TYIDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TYIDY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 10,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,559. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

