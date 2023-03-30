TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 644,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

