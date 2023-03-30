TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $42,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

