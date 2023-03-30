Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 35,345 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,364,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $46,854.72.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

