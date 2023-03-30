tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.61 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $97.61 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.08352747 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,553,161.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

