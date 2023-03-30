TNC Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $643.12 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $643.12 million and approximately $74,626.90 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11365439 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $59,703.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

