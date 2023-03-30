Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 223,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 5,542,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

