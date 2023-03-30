Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 368,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,744. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.