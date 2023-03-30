Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

