Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,762,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 503,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 269,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 190,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 16,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,968. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

