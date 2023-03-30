Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,496. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

