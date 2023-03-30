Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,602,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.