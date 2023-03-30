Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $431.45 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $431.45 million and approximately $51.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,847,235.8011875 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04073907 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,226,350.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

