Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 907,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 568,619 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

