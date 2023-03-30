ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 8.3 %

ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 97,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $33.18.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

