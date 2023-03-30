The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is QV Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,688. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

