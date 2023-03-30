The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 5,677 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Good Food alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of research firms have commented on RGF. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.