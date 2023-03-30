The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Trimmed by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 737,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

