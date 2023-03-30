The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.05

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance
The City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 411.20 ($5.05). 2,101,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,595. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.70. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 366.50 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 432 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About The City of London Investment Trust
