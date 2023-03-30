The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.05

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 411.20 ($5.05). 2,101,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,595. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.70. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 366.50 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 432 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

About The City of London Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.