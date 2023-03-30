The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $157,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,217. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

