Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,159,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48.

Intapp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of INTA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 287,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,458. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.