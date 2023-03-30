Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.62

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 65400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

