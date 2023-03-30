Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

