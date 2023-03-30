Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.13). 26,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 18,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Tetragon Financial Group’s payout ratio is -12,571.43%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

