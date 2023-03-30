TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 0.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $208.25 million and $10.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,146,847 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,810,912 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

