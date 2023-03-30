Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $720.24 million and $44.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,424,329,521 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,987,235,031 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

